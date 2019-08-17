

Angela Jung, CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver firefighter was hospitalized after he was injured while battling an intense blaze.

It happened in the 1000 block of Parker Street Saturday overnight.

The fast-moving fire spread from the first floor to the roof of the five-storey building, prompting firefighters to upgrade it to a two-alarm fire, according to officials.

There were about 40 firefighters called to the scene. They were able to contain the blaze to just that commercial building and stopped flames from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

As firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, one firefighter fell.

Officials are not commenting on how he fell and the kinds of injuries he suffered.

The firefighter was taken to hospital to be assessed and has since been released.

A fire investigator was on scene Saturday morning to determine how and where the blaze started.