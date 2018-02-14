

While life in the city can be challenging, there's also lots of love. We asked some public figures to pen love letters to Vancouver this Valentine's Day.

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert wrote an acrostic poem about the city he's called home since 2008. At age 25, the Niagara Falls, Ont. native is the longest serving member of the club, having joined the residency program at age 15.





CTV Vancouver anchor Mike Killeen was also feeling poetic.

Mike's co-anchor, Tamara Taggart, says Vancouver is where she's most comfortable, and the city she always wants to come home to.







The premier kept his answer short and sweet the day after giving his throne speech, saying he loves the sports, people and scenery.





And B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix penned a lengthy love letter to the city:

Dear Vancouver,

There is so much to love all over town. But what do I love most? My home community of Renfrew Collingwood of course.

Within walking distance of my home, I have the delectable choice of Chilean pastries at Panaderia Latina Bakery; Indian-inspired Chinese fare at Chili Pepper House; Khoja-style cooking at the Jambo Grill; or Uyghur cuisine at Efendi Restaurant. I get my fill of souvlaki at the Greek Summerfest on Boundary Road; and every Christmas my neighbour, Winnie of Bebe Hair Design, brings Vietnamese spring rolls for our staff and constituents to enjoy. A visit to the Bamboo Café for coffee and conversation is a ritual.

And where there is food, exercise sure helps.

Renee and I exercise at Trout Lake Community Centre, Collingwood Neighbourhood House and Killarney Community Centre. From boot camps to zumba to basketball, we have it all. Together, our friends and neighbours sweat, dance and compete together. The owners of family-run Oxygen Yoga and Fitness Killarney are also community members and greet everyone with the same quality of warmth shared by the people of our neighbourhood.

On Sunday, 5000 people light up Joyce Street as they attend church at St. Mary’s. The Still Moon Arts Society regularly produces some of the most innovative arts programming in the city.

Our schools are amazing from Graham Bruce to Gladstone to Carleton, which as a community we fought to save and continue to advocate for. Nothing comes easy here, but Renfrew Collingwood strongly, powerfully and respectfully makes its presence felt.

My late friends Jackie and Bobbi’s family attended Carleton for six generations and saved Firehall 15 where their Dad was Chief back in the day. And their family joins new generations and new Canadians in one of the most successful examples of diversity you can find anywhere in the world.

We love it here. The people we meet on the Skytrain, at Collingwood Neighbourhood House, on the bus, in church, in temple, on the basketball and tennis courts or at schools, make every day special.

I love you, Renfrew Collingwood – Vancouver’s best neighbourhood. And I love the rest of Vancouver, let’s face it, you are pretty good too.









