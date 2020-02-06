VANCOUVER -- Whether you are looking to spoil a special someone or to treat yourself, Nathalie Rees joined CTV Morning Live with some gift giving inspiration.

No one is a stranger to chocolates on Valentine's Day, but for those looking to step up their game, the Valentine's 2020 collection from BETA 5 is sure to be a standout.

BETA 5 chocolates are produced in small batches and use sustainable direct trade plantation chocolates with premium ingredients. Not only will the taste delight, but the Valentine's collection offers an Insta-worthy aesthetic.

For those tight on time, but wanting to leave a grand impression, a delivery of Landeau roses is a great option. Landeau puts an innovative twist on the classic bouquet with luxury packaging.

From mugs to candles to unique cards, Zing Paperie is a destination that offers endless options that won't break the bank.

Many creative and unique finds come in under $20, making this a great stop to pick up something for a friend or colleague to let them know you're thinking of them.

When it comes to Valentine's jewellery, a trip to Lugaro Jewellers will make gift giving easy.

Whether you are gifting for a friend, mother, partner, or even yourself, they have a wealth of options for every price point.

This family-owned business takes pride in sourcing conflict-free Canadian-mined diamonds.

For gift giving inspiration, their 288, 488, 888 and 1488 collections offer a wide variety of showstopping styles and designs.

Jewellery often becomes a timeless gift as pieces can be cherished and enjoyed through the generations.

One of the most meaningful jewellery purchases one can make in their life is an engagement ring. At Lugaro Jewellers you can shop a one-carat Canadian diamond solitaire ring for $2,888.

The friendly staff will be happy to help pair you with the perfect piece, no matter who that special person is that you are looking to treat.

You can shop online or visit their Metropolis at Metrotown, Park Royal South or downtown Victoria locations.

Lugaro Jewellers:

Nathalie Rees: