Whether you are looking to spoil a special someone or to treat yourself Nathalie Rees joined CTV Morning live with some gift giving inspriation.

No one is a stranger to chocolates on Valentine's Day, but for those looking to step up their game the Valentine's 2020 collection from BETA 5 is sure to be a standout. BETA 5 chocolates are produced in small batches and use sustainable direct trade plantation chocolates with premium ingredients. Not only will the taste delight, but the Valentine's collection offers an insta-worthy aesthetic.

For those tight on time, but wanting to leave a grand impression a delivery of Landeau roses are a great option.Landeau puts an innovative twist on the classic bouquet with luxury packaging.

When it comes to Valentine's jewellery a trip to Lugaro Jewellers will make gift giving easy. Whether you are gifting for a friend, Mom, partner or even yourself they have a wealth of options for every price point. This family owned business takes pride in finding