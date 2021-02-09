Valentine's Day DIY With Taylor Kaye
Share:
VANCOUVER -- Valentine's Day is around the corner.
Lifestyle Expert Taylor Kaye joined CTV Morning Live with ideas for parents to share the love at home.
Kaye is a busy mom of three, affectionately known as The Special Kayes. But even with a full household, Kaye finds time to DIY.
For Valentine's Day at home with a sweetheart, Kaye recommends creating a celebratory atmosphere by popping some bubbly.
On the show she shared two of her favourites, Henkell Rosé and Segura Viudas Brut Rosé.
For a kid-friendly beverage, Kaye recommended a Sunkist Blood Orange Cream Soda.
To create the recipe:
- Add blood orange juice, Orgeat, cinnamon syrup and heavy cream to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously until chillded and strain into glass.
- Top with soda water to finish.
To wine and dine, Kaye shared an easy and tasty quinoa salad with California Prunes and feta.
The recipe can be found here: California Prunes.
Kaye shared that California Prunes are good for gut and heart health.
Due to the pandemic we can't celebrate with others, but Kaye shared a great way to let neighbours know you're thinking of them. A dessert in a jar can be safely left on a neighbour's doorstep.
This recipe for Mason Jar Lemon Pies With Meringue Clouds is a great way to bring a smile to those you love.
For more DIY inspiration check out the full video from CTV Morning Live with Taylor Kaye.