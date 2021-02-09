VANCOUVER -- Valentine's Day is around the corner.

Lifestyle Expert Taylor Kaye joined CTV Morning Live with ideas for parents to share the love at home.

Kaye is a busy mom of three, affectionately known as The Special Kayes. But even with a full household, Kaye finds time to DIY.

For Valentine's Day at home with a sweetheart, Kaye recommends creating a celebratory atmosphere by popping some bubbly.

On the show she shared two of her favourites, Henkell Rosé and Segura Viudas Brut Rosé.

For a kid-friendly beverage, Kaye recommended a Sunkist Blood Orange Cream Soda.

To create the recipe:

Add blood orange juice, Orgeat, cinnamon syrup and heavy cream to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake vigorously until chillded and strain into glass.

Top with soda water to finish.

To wine and dine, Kaye shared an easy and tasty quinoa salad with California Prunes and feta.

The recipe can be found here: California Prunes.

Kaye shared that California Prunes are good for gut and heart health.

Due to the pandemic we can't celebrate with others, but Kaye shared a great way to let neighbours know you're thinking of them. A dessert in a jar can be safely left on a neighbour's doorstep.

This recipe for Mason Jar Lemon Pies With Meringue Clouds is a great way to bring a smile to those you love.

For more DIY inspiration check out the full video from CTV Morning Live with Taylor Kaye.

