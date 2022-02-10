Valentine's Day Date Night Done Right with The Style Guys

VANCOUVER -

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to spend with those you care about.

Jason Krell and Aly Velji, AKA The Style Guys, joined CTV Morning Live to share their ultimate date night ideas.

Be Our Guest: Whether you plan to celebrate with a partner, friends or family, a homemade invitation is a great way to get the festivities started. The Style Guys recommended using the HP Envy Printer to bring your personalized creation to life.

Get Sweaty: Working out together is a great way to heat things up. The Style Guys recommend refuelling with a delicious smoothie after. Smoothie creations can be made easily with Vitamix. These state-of-the-art designed blenders offer power and precision.

Create an Outdoor Oasis: Cozy lighting, heated chairs, an outdoor fireplace and even a compact pizza oven can all be found at Home Hardware. An dreamy outdoor date night can easily be created and enjoyed Valentine's Day and beyond.

Night on the Town: Over the last two years many couples have missed out on date nights. OpenTable has released its top 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada. Frankie's Vancouver Jazz Club made the list. This is the perfect destination to enjoy live jazz, house-made Italian cuisine and a glass of wine with your sweetheart.

Homemade Happy Hour: Krell and Velji recommend people get creative with mixology. On CTV Morning Live they created 'The Love Potion' using Smirnoff Vodka and Crown Royal.