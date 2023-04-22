Vaisakhi Parade returns after three-year hiatus, welcoming half-a-million attendees.

SURREY, B.C. -

The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade made its triumphant return Saturday after a three-year pandemic pause.

The festival typically sees more than 500,000 attendees,but organizers were originally anticipating upwards of 700,000.

“This is a moment for us to reconnect after three long years,and that's why I think the crowds are so big. People are so excited to get back into that same kind of feeling and the underlying values of equality, respect, dignity,” said Moninder Singh, spokesperson for the Surrey “Ngar Kitan” Khalsa Day Parade.

The event celebrates the founding of the Khalsa,and was built as a chance to gather to make political and social decisions while allowing the community and families to gather, explained Singh.

Organizers tout Surrey’s event as the largest Vaisakhi parade in the world.

In preparation for the large-scale event, Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Surrey RCMP planned for months.

“We plan for all different scenarios and we have a lot of different kinds of contingency plans. We have police officers throughout the area monitoring everything. Overall, so far, it is been a very positive,very kind of uplifting day.” Cpl. Munn said.

Due to some wet weather in the afternoon, the crowds did not reach a record-breaking number. The crowds were pegged at more than 500,000, in line with previous years.