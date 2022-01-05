Vaccines could help reduce risk of prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, head of B.C. recovery clinic says

While many people infected with COVID-19 have reported getting over their illness quickly, others are experiencing lasting symptoms.

CTV Morning Live spoke with Dr. Zach Schwartz Wednesday about how COVID-19 "long-haulers" may require additional treatment to get over their symptoms.

Schwartz leads the post-COVID recovery clinic at Vancouver General Hospital and said the lasting symptoms can be broken into two categories: physical and neuropsychiatric. The physical symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath and cough. But Schwartz said the neuropsychiatric symptoms – like so-called "brain fog," insomnia and mental-health burdens – seem to be bothering people the most.

"We learned early on that this is not just a respiratory illness," Schwartz said, explaining that while some organs might be impacted by the disease, it's still unclear how. "Clearly they are (impacted) just based on how people are presenting and the symptoms they're actually having."

Schwartz said Omicron is too new of a variant to understand its long-term impacts, but previous variants may offer some clues.

"Based on what we know from Delta, Alpha and Beta, there's no reason to suspect any variant will have different implication for long COVID," he said. "What is it important … is that vaccination seems to be protective in decreasing the chance of actually developing long COVID."

Schwartz explained that could be because long-COVID patients may experience a dysregulated immune response when they get infected, which vaccines likely help to reduce.

And it's not just the individual who feels the impact of long COVID, but the health-care system as a whole. Schwartz said the best estimates are that 10 to 15 per cent of people who get COVID-19 will have prolonged symptoms. That doesn't mean, however, that all those people will have debilitating symptoms that leave them unable to work.

"There's no difference between variants, but preliminary data suggests that vaccination will and can protect you from developing long COVID," he said.

With an interview from CTV News Vancouver's Keri Adams