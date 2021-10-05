Vaccine requirement announced for B.C.'s public service workers
B.C.'s public service employees will soon be required to be fully vaccinated, the province announced Tuesday.
In a statement, the province said the rules will impact about 30,000 workers. Public service employees "working in core government or ministries" will have to show proof they're fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.
"As more employees return to their regular workplaces later in the fall, this provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians," the statement said.
"The effective date gives employees who are not yet fully vaccinated the time they need to comply. Details of accommodations that will be made for the few people who are unable to be vaccinated will be released by early November."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to give live update after hundreds of cases recorded over weekend
