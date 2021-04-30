Final COVID-19 update of the week includes 740 more cases recorded in B.C.
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Travel ban: Site-specific road checks to be used for enforcement of B.C.'s new COVID-19 rules
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Police don't plan to break up a weekend rally against B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions. Here's why.
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of man's body from British Columbia
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Vaccine hopefuls lured by rumours turned away as Fraser Health ends pop-ups
COVID-19 modelling shows B.C. bending the curve of variant cases
Every B.C. adult could get vaccine by mid-June with doubled Pfizer deliveries
'Dire' circumstances could mean an end to the PNE, Vancouver mayor says in plea for $8M
16 patients, 1 staff member at Lions Gate Hospital test positive for COVID-19