Vaccine card survey: 1/5 B.C. residents say an establishment has failed to check their proof

Vancouver -

About one-in-five B.C. residents have been to an establishment that failed to check their proof of vaccination when it should have, according to a new survey.

The Insights West poll was conducted from Sept. 22 to 26, approximately two weeks after the province's vaccine card system came into effect, and found 58 per cent of residents had used their card at least once.

Just under 20 per cent said their card wasn't checked at an establishment bound by the vaccination requirement – and many had the experience more than once.

"Half have had it happen once and half have had it happen more than some once – some people have seen it happen three, four, five times," said Steve Mossop, president of Insights West.

But failing to check vaccine cards, particularly on a recurring basis, could cause significant blowback for businesses.

The survey found 60 per cent of British Columbians would take some kind of action if an establishment didn't ask for their vaccination proof. About three-in-10 respondents said they would avoid going to that business in the future, while a quarter said they would question or confront staff about not doing their duty.

Others told Insights West they would tell friends and family about what happened, report the establishment to authorities, or call them out on social media.

"Businesses better pay attention to those numbers," Mossop said. "There's a whole broad range of negative consequences."

About one-third of respondents said they would do nothing if a business failed to check their proof, and the rest were unsure.

Insights West also found 10 per cent of British Columbians had witnessed a customer being rude or difficult to an employee during the card-checking process. While that might sound like a small number, Mossop noted that it could translate into hundreds of thousands of negative encounters.

"Who's the poor door person getting yelled at from an anti-vaxxer, the person who has to bear the brunt of this grief for just doing their job?" Mossop said. "These are people suffering the abuse of citizens who are disgruntled."

While the vaccine card system has prompted some pushback and highly publicized protests, including outside a number of B.C. hospitals, pollsters found the requirement remains overwhelmingly popular in the province.

Insights West said 77 per cent of respondents support a proof-of-vaccination system to participate in certain activities, with 59 per cent "strongly" in support of the requirement. Twenty per cent are opposed.

The system also appears to have succeeded in boosting residents' confidence in going out again. About half of the survey respondents they felt more comfortable visiting restaurants and bars, and about a quarter said the same about going to weddings, conferences and gyms.

Insights West's online poll used a sample of 826 residents across B.C. The margin of error is said to be plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.