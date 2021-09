VANCOUVER -- Premier John Horgan will be joining provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the health minister today to provide more information on B.C.'s vaccine card.

The card will go into effect on Sept. 13, when residents will need at least one dose of a vaccine to access everything from restaurants to gyms and ticketed sporting events.

A second dose will be required in mid-October for those types of non-essential activities.

B.C. follows other provinces, including Quebec and Ontario, in requiring proof of vaccination starting this month.