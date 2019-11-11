

CTV News Vancouver

All last week from November 4 - 8, CTV Vancouver gave viewers the daily chance to wake up in paradise.

CTV Morning Live and CTV News at Six provided daily code words for a chance to win daily vacations for two to Punta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico! Vacations include round-trip economy airfare from Vancouver to Punta de Mita, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, round-trip transfers in destination and 7-night accommodation at the Marival Armony Luxury Resort & Suites, courtesy of Air Transat!

Congratulations to our lucky winners:

Robert Conc i of Surrey

i of Surrey Carol Candlish of Maple Ridge

of Maple Ridge Joyce Pomeroy of Richmond

of Richmond Gavin Wong of Vancouver

of Vancouver Thomas Calamunce of Langley

Thank you to everyone who entered!

