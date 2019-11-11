All last week from November 4 - 8, CTV Vancouver gave viewers the daily chance to wake up in paradise.

CTV Morning Live and CTV News at Six provided daily code words for a chance to win daily vacations for two to Punta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico! Vacations include round-trip economy airfare from Vancouver to Punta de Mita, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, round-trip transfers in destination and 7-night accommodation at the Marival Armony Luxury Resort & Suites, courtesy of Air Transat!

Congratulations to our lucky winners:

  • Robert Conci of Surrey
  • Carol Candlish of Maple Ridge
  • Joyce Pomeroy of Richmond
  • Gavin Wong of Vancouver
  • Thomas Calamunce of Langley

Thank you to everyone who entered!

Air Transat

