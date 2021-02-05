VANCOUVER -- Maybe you’re looking for a bargain on a washing machine or just don’t need something brand new. Either way, the used appliance marketplace could be the way to go. But you need to be a savvy shopper to make it work.

Buying your next appliance second-hand could be a win-win: you’d save money and it’s better for the environment.

“Maybe you’re on a tight budget or you’re just trying to prevent yet another hunk of metal from entering the landfill,” says Consumer Reports’ Perry Santanachote. “But you could also be getting a high-end appliance with features you wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise.”

Online selling platforms like eBay, Facebook and Craigslist make it easier than ever to shop around, but they have pitfalls. These types of sellers usually can’t offer you a guarantee or warranty on the appliance.

A better idea? Hit up a local, reputable repair shop or used appliance store early on in your search and often to grab the best deals. You could save 50 per cent or more, even if the appliance hasn’t been used at all.

Your best bets for buying used: washers, dryers, ranges and refrigerators. But no matter what you’re shopping for, find out how old the appliance is so you can calculate how much life it has left and if it’s worth the price.

“If you’re spending a couple hundred dollars on a 10-year-old refrigerator with an average useful life of 12 years, you need to balance that value in your mind,” Santanachote says. “Ask yourself if it’s worth it if you’re only going to get two years out of it.”

The brand you buy also makes a difference. The data shows some are more reliable than others.

“Consumer Reports’ reliability surveys of thousands of members found that LG, GE and Kenmore all earned a ‘good’ or higher reliability rating for their fridges, ranges, washers and dryers,” Santanachote says.

If you find something you love, take a closer look before you buy. Plug in the machine and look for any damage or rust. Check the buttons and knobs and do a smell check for mould. And make sure to read the manual to see if all the parts are included too.

And finally, don’t be afraid to negotiate – it could help you save even more.

With files from Consumer Reports