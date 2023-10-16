Vancouver

    • Urn containing deceased's ashes stolen from vehicle in North Vancouver, RCMP say

    The North Vancouver RCMP shared this photo in hopes of helping with their search for a stolen urn. The North Vancouver RCMP shared this photo in hopes of helping with their search for a stolen urn.

    Mounties in North Vancouver are appealing for the return of an urn containing the ashes of someone's deceased husband that was reportedly stolen from a vehicle over the weekend

    Officers were called to the 500 block of West 21st Street at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of cars being broken into, according to a statement from the North Vancouver RCMP.

    Upon investigation, police learned that the urn was taken from a white Kia Forte. So far, the ashes have not been located, authorities said Monday.

    "Obviously, this is something of great sentimental value to the owner and we are hoping the perpetrator will do the right thing and return it,” North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the media release.

    The urn has a date of Sept. 9, 2009 on it and police have shared a photo of an identical item in hopes of advancing the investigation.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 604-985-1311. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crome Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

