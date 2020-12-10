VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's top doctor is expected to give another live update on COVID-19 in the province Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, will provide details on what was recorded in the 24-hour period since she last spoke publicly during a news conference from Victoria.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming this conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The update will follow the much-anticipated release of the province's plan for coronavirus vaccines, the rollout of which will begin as early as next week.

Henry said the first doses of the vaccine created by Pfizer will be earmarked for certain front-line health-care workers.

Following the announcement, Henry said B.C. had seen a record-tying 16 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The single-day toll, which is the highest the province has seen during the pandemic, was also at 16 on Dec. 1 and 8.

So far, a total of 559 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

As of Wednesday, there were 9,329 active cases, including 338 patients who were in hospital.

Of B.C.'s total 39,337 confirmed cases, 28,448 are considered to be recovered.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Check back for more.