VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor is set to deliver an update on the novel coronavirus in the province Thursday, after reporting a significant jump in new cases the day before.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give the update in the afternoon from Victoria.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Wednesday's update, which revealed 71 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 was the province's biggest jump in new cases in nearly four weeks. The last time officials reported more than 70 infections was on March 28, when there were 92 new cases.

Officials also announced three additional deaths and outbreaks at three more long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland on Wednesday.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.