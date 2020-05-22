VANCOUVER -- After a recent uptick in racially motivated hate crimes has been recorded in Vancouver, local police will give an update Friday.

In recent weeks, Vancouver police say they've noticed an increase in hate crimes during the pandemic.

In the first four months of the year, nine hate crimes against Asian people were recorded in the city, compared to 12 for all of last year.

And earlier this month, a local graffiti removal company said it's seen a rise in hateful, racist messages, specifically targeting people of Asian descent. The company said it usually gets calls for racist graffiti removal about once a week in Vancouver, but that's jumped to about five times a week recently.

B.C. premier's took time to address the matter during his weekly update Wednesday.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to see this increase in people taking out their concerns, their frustrations on people of colour, people of a different religious perspective, people of a different sexual orientation," Premier John Horgan said.

"Hate has no place in British Columbia … I just can't stress enough how it's just no longer acceptable, and I'm grateful to see citizens standing up to racism when they see it."

