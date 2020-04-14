VANCOUVER -- An update on the spread of COVID-19 is coming from B.C.'s top health officials Tuesday.

Both Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are set to share the number of new cases and any possible deaths and recoveries.

In Monday's update, which covered a two-day span, Henry and Dix said 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been recorded. Additionally, 11 more people died from the virus over the weekend, they said.

Henry said multiple community outbreaks were being closely monitored including ones at the Mission Institution, the Okanagan Correctional Centre and at a housing facility for temporary foreign workers in Kelowna.

Monday's briefing marked the 50th public update B.C. health officials had given since the start of the pandemic.

