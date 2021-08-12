VANCOUVER -- Another daily COVID-19 update is expected to be release by B.C.'s health ministry Thursday afternoon.

That update will have information on the latest cases, deaths, outbreaks and immunization rates.

B.C. recorded the biggest daily increase in positive tests since mid-May on Thursday, adding 536 cases to the overall total. Those new infections pushed B.C.'s seven-day average for new cases to 411 per day. The last time it was that high was May 21.

Just under half of the latest COVID-19 infections came from the Interior Health region.

It's likely the update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon, though provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian are speaking live at noon about the pandemic.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel