VANCOUVER -- Most students in B.C. haven't been to their classroom in over a month and B.C.'s education minister is set to give an update on what's underway in the province.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming will be joined by Stephanie Higginson, president of the B.C. School of Trustees Association for the briefing Tuesday.

Few details were released about the update, but Fleming and Higginson are expected to speak about the activities currently happening for students learning at home, then take questions.

During her briefing Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, while Quebec is planning to reopen its elementary schools in two weeks, officials are still waiting for a possible return date in B.C.

Henry said a return to classrooms would likely happen in waves and there is especially a push to get younger kids who need supervision back to class.

"We need to provide those educational services particularly for those younger students who can't stay home by themselves if their parents are going off to work, and that’s the focus for the next little while. How do we do that, and safely," Henry said Monday.

