VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health minister and the provincial health officer are set to update B.C.'s coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The afternoon update is expected to reveal if there were any additional deaths over a 24-hour period or any new outbreaks.

During Monday's update, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix announced there had been five more deaths related to COVID-19 and another 52 test-positive cases. Those reported numbers were from a two-day period, however, as no update was given on Sunday.

Henry also said a cluster of cases had been linked to an oilsands work camp in Alberta and is now requiring anyone who is returning from the Kearl Lake camp to self-isolate for 14 days.

The provincial health officer encouraged workers whose family members have fallen ill with COVID-19 symptoms since they came home to call 811 for an assessment.

