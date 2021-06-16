VANCOUVER -- Indigenous leaders will be providing an update Wednesday into the case of an innocent Indigenous man and his granddaughter, who were arrested at a downtown Vancouver bank in 2019.

They’re expected to announce a development in a B.C. human rights case against the Vancouver Police Department.

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were handcuffed outside the Bank of Montreal on Burrard Street back in December 2019.

Someone at the bank had mistakenly suspected the pair of committing fraud while opening a bank account and called police.

A transcript of the 911 call from the bank revealed the caller, who identified as the branch manager, alleged a fake ID was involved and said they had been told by someone at a federal government number to call police.

Johnson and his granddaughter filed human rights complaints against the bank and the VPD. The Bank of Montreal later issued an apology and said it now has an Indigenous advisory council and organization-wide education for staff.

Vancouver police also said they committed to a service and policy review.

In January, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner announced it has asked the Delta Police Department to conduct an external investigation into what happened.

Johnson described watching his granddaughter being handcuffed as “heartbreaking” and believes she’ll be scarred for life.

Wednesday’s announcement will include leaders from the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, Heiltsuk Nation and Canadian lawyer and director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

Turpel-Lafond recently released a report on racism in B.C.’s health-care system after being appointed by the provincial government.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Andrew Weichel and Maria Weisgarber