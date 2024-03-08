Update coming on B.C.'s water supply as more snow, rain expected on South Coast
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that stretches from Whistler to Maple Ridge, with large amounts of precipitation forecast for the region.
The weather agency says a frontal system is expected to cross the South Coast on Friday, bringing rain and snow to the Sea to Sky corridor. The temperatures will begin to warm throughout the morning with possible rain showers for the Squamish area in the afternoon.
Environment Canada is also reporting that parts of Metro Vancouver could see snow at higher elevations, especially on the North Shore, as the system passes through.
he temperatures are forecast to jump in the Lower Mainland turning any flurries into showers.
Metro Vancouver measured the local snowpack at around 50 per cent of its normal levels which is a 20 per cent increase from just a week ago.
Heidi Walsh, the watershed and environment director for Metro Vancouver, told CTV News that the additional snow is crucial as it supplies the region with a stash to fill reservoirs in the case of drought like conditions.
“As spring progresses we will be watching to see if we’re seeing a drying trend again, and then, that will help us decided if we need to enhance our watering restrictions,” said Walsh earlier this week.
The River Forecast Centre is expected to make an announcement Friday morning regarding the latest water supply and snow conditions in B.C.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
