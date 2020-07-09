VANCOUVER -- Nearly three weeks after allegations surfaced that a racist guessing game was being played in B..C emergency rooms, an update is coming on the investigation.

On June 19, B.C.'s health minister told the public he was made aware of allegations that health-care workers were guessing the blood-alcohol levels of patients, particularly Indigenous ones.

At the time, Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond – who previously served as B.C.'s representitive for children and youth – was called in to investigate the allegations. On Thursday, Turpel-Lafond will give an update on her findings.

Health Minister Adrian Dix did not identify the hospital or health authority allegedly involved, but indicated the game may have been played at multiple emergency rooms.

He said he first heard the allegation from Deputy Health Minister Steve Brown who received information about the guessing game from both the community and "inside the system."

After the allegations were revealed, multiple Indigenous organizations – including Métis Nation B.C. and the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres – called on the province to hold a public inquiry into Indigenous-specific racism in B.C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jen St. Denis and Kendra Mangione