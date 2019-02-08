

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters were dispatched to two destructive fires in Pitt Meadows overnight, including one that killed a number of cows.

That blaze broke out around midnight at a barn on Old Dewdney Trunk Road, and spread to another structure before crews could douse the flames.

While some of the dairy cattle at the property were saved, as many as two dozen cows were killed in the fire.

The other fire was sparked at a large structure near Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

Firefighters haven't confirmed the cause of either fire.