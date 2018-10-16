

CTV Vancouver





Police are working to track down more than 100 bicycles – each worth thousands of dollars – that were stolen from Metro Vancouver late last month.

Authorities said 160 unassembled Rocky Mountain bikes were delivered to Delta's Annacis Island in a container the afternoon of Sept. 24. Within hours of the delivery, someone hauled the container away in a semi-truck that police suspect was stolen from Richmond.

On Tuesday, more than three weeks after the theft, Delta police revealed some of the bikes have already surfaced all the way over in Ontario. But the majority are still missing, and investigators are asking anyone who knows of their whereabouts to come forward.

"Our officers are looking for any information that leads to the recovery of the bikes, or the arrest of the people involved," public affairs co-ordinator Cris Leykauf said in a news release.

The bikes are all 2019 models that range in price from $3,000 to $6,000 each, and include the Slayer Carbon 50, Altitude, Altitude Powerplay and Pipeline. Police estimate the total value to be between $600,000 and $800,000.

The container where the bikes were being kept was found abandoned at the side of Highway 17 the day after they were stolen, according to police.

Authorities said anyone with information on the theft can contact Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest or recovery of the stolen bikes.