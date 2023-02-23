Up to 30 cm of snow in the forecast for the Lower Mainland this weekend

Special weather statements have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as forecasts call for as much as 30 centimetres of snow to fall this weekend in some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says "a significant weather system" is headed for the South Coast and will bring "widespread snow" in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

"Periods of light snow will start on Saturday and intensify to heavy snow Saturday night," the weather agency says in its statement.

"Heavy snow is expected to ease Sunday morning for most regions."

Environment Canada says there is "some uncertainty" to the exact amount of snow that may fall during the storm because of "variability in the track of the low pressure system and the strength of Arctic outflow winds."

Currently, the agency says accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are likely, with 30 centimetres possible over "upslope regions and higher terrain."

"Warnings will be issued as the event draws closer," Environment Canada says. "Be prepared for challenging travel conditions Saturday night to Sunday."