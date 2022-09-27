'Unseasonably warm conditions' lead to 20 temperature records falling in B.C.
A warm fall day across B.C. led to 20 temperature records falling in the province Monday, preliminary data from Environment Canada shows.
The federal forecaster said the heat was due to a ridge of high pressure across the province, which "led to clear skies and unseasonably warm conditions."
The record-breaking temperatures came just a day after 11 other records fell in the province.
Many of Monday's broken temperature records were decades old, including one that was more than a century old. On Sept. 26 in 1918 it got as warm as 27.8 C in Port Alberni. But this year, the mercury rose to 29.5 C on that date.
Other temperature records that were broken Monday, according to Environment Canada, are:
- Abbotsford area – new record of 29.3 C, old record of 27.2 C set in 1976.
- Bella Bella area – new record of 21.2 C, old record of 20 C set in 2014.
- Blue River area – new record of 23.9 C, old record of 23.3 C set in 1976.
- Burns Lake area – new record of 25 C, old record of 24.7 C set in 1991.
- Clinton area – new record of 23 C, old record of 22 C set in 2003.
- Dawson Creek area – new record of 24.9 C, old record of 24.5 C set in 1995.
- Gibsons area – new record of 26.3 C, old record of 23.3 C set in 1949.
- Mackenzie area – new record of 22.9 C, old record of 21.9 C set in 1991.
- Malahat area – new record of 25.8 C, old record of 24 C set in 1991.
- Pitt Meadows area – new record of 29.3 C, old record of 27.5 C set in 1991.
- Powell River area – new record of 25.9 C, old record of 25 C set in 1991.
- Prince George area – new record of 24.2 C, old record of 23.9 C set in 1927.
- Puntzi Mountain area – new record of 27.3 C, old record of 26.5 C set in 2003.
- Richmond area – new record of 22.6 C, old record of 22.4 C set in 1991.
- Sandspit area – new record of 20.2 C, old record of 19.3 C set in 1996.
- Sechelt area – new record of 26.3 C, old record of 23 C set in 1991.
- Squamish area – new record of 29.9 C, old record of 26.5 C set in 1991.
- Tatlayoko Lake area – new record of 28 C, old record of 27 C set in 1991.
- West Vancouver area – new record of 26.2 C, old record of 25 C set in 1991.
High temperatures in Metro Vancouver are expected to hover around 20 C for the rest of the week. Environment Canada's forecast for the region predicts mostly sun, except on Wednesday, when there's a chance of showers throughout the day.
Forecasters with the Weather Network predicted earlier this month B.C.'s fall season would start warm and dry, but change to a much wetter weather pattern in October and November.
"A typical number of fall storms and rainy days are expected, but this should result in above-normal precipitation totals as moisture-laden systems will bring the risk for excessive rainfall at times," the Weather Network's fall prediction for B.C. said.
"Near-normal temperatures at the end of the season should also allow the ski season to get underway relatively on time."
