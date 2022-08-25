Unprovoked stranger attacks in Vancouver: 1 suspect, 4 assaults, 36 hours

A man has been charged in connection with four "unprovoked attacks" in a span of 36 hours in Vancouver.

Police said Thursday that charges have been approved against 21-year-old Martin Lamb. The Vancouver resident has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of break-and-enter.

The charges stem from a series of incidents that began on Aug. 18.

A 70-year-old man was attacked while walking in the Fairview area by a stranger, then two women were also assaulted.

The man and the women, aged 33 and 23, "suffered various injuries," police said. None of them knew their attacker.

Another woman was attacked about 36 hours later, police said.

The 54-year-old victim was inside her home in the Riley Park area when someone broke in in the early hours of Saturday morning and assaulted her.

Her injuries were considered life-threatening, and she had to be hospitalized.

Vancouver Police said they believed all four assaults involved the same person, though they did not say what led to that conclusion.

Officers said the attacker fled the scenes, but that they'd located a suspect not far from the final victim's home.

After his arrest, police "gathered additional evidence" that allegedly linked the man to the other three attacks, the department said.