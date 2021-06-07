VANCOUVER -- Police in Chilliwack are investigating after two men were injured in two attacks reported within 45 minutes of each other.

Members of the RCMP detachment were first called to the area of Mary Street and Spadina Avenue Sunday night, at around 9:15.

A 58-year-old man had managed to walk to the Chilliwack General Hospital after being attacked. The RCMP said the suspect in the incident was not known to the victim, and that officers believe the attack was unprovoked.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, and he was later released from the hospital.

The suspect in the case has been described as white and about six feet tall, with a "slim to medium build" and "frizzy" dark brown hair.

At the time, according to the description from Mounties, he was wearing "dirty jeans and possibly a patterned blue top."

At around 10 p.m. – just 45 minutes after the first stabbing was reported – officers were told of a second stabbing.

An 80-year-old man with dementia was attacked, and is still being treated in intensive care for his stab wounds.

This incident too was in the Mary Street area, near Bernard and Alexander avenues, police said.

Given the timing and locations, police said Monday, it is possible that the incidents are connected. Both appear to be unprovoked, a fact Chilliwack RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk called "extremely concerning."

In a statement the day after the stabbings, she said there would be an increased police presence in the area, and warned residents to "remain vigilant.

"It is advised for public to walk in well-lit areas and if possible with a friend and to be aware of your surroundings," she said.

Mounties asked residents to report anything suspicious, and to contact them if they have more information on a suspect or suspects.

Police are also looking for video of the area and possible witnesses.