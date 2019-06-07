

CTV News Vancouver





Rescue crews are warning hikers there's still snow on some of the trails around Metro Vancouver after two women found themselves trapped on a slippery slope near Lions Bay Friday afternoon.

The pair set out on the Lions-Binkert Trail wearing soft shoes, apparently unaware there was still deep snow on parts of the challenging hike.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue said the women realized they were in trouble after reaching a steep slope and decided to call for help.

"At first we thought they were stuck in terms of a foot being jammed in a rock or something," search manager Martin Colwell said.

"Later we found out (they were stuck on) a very steep, slippery slope that they were afraid to move on."

One woman slipped and fell about 30 metres into some rocks and trees. Fortunately, she wasn't injured – but they required a technical rescue to bring them back to safety.

Colwell said clouds prevented crews from accessing the hikers by helicopter, so rescuers were dropped about a kilometre away and hiked to their location. They then had to find a way to help them off the slope.

"It was a fairly tricky rescue," Colwell said. "Essentially what that meant was moving down to them and setting up mountaineering anchors and using ropes, putting the two women into climbing harnesses and basically (helping them) up the slope."

Accidentally heading out on snowy trails wearing soft shoes is a common mistake, according to Lions Bay Search and Rescue, and it can easily be a dangerous one.

"The shoes tend to slide out from underneath them because they're not rigid," Colwell said. "Really, you do need to have an ice axe or ski poles, or you need to have crampons or spikes on your shoes so that you've got some grip on this snow."

At this time of year the snow can either be slushy or hard, he added, but "either way it's very slippery."

Correction: A previous version of this story reported one of the hikers is a woman in her mid-80s. She is in her mid-30s.