VANCOUVER -- TransLink is appealing to the federal and provincial governments for emergency financial help after revealing it's losing $75 million a month, or $2.5 million a day, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says if the funding doesn't come through, riders may face "unprecedented cuts" to transit services.

In a statement, TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond indicated if the current trajectory continues, there may be cashflow issues within the next few weeks.

Revenue has dropped by half since mid-March. Ridership, which is TransLink’s biggest source of income, is down 80 per cent and with driving down 60 per cent, revenue from the fuel tax has also fallen significantly. Fare removal on the bus system to promote physical distancing is also a factor.

“We certainly do have reserves, which are being depleted quickly,” New Westminster mayor and chair of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation Jonathan Cote said during an interview on CTV Morning Live.

“To be upfront we didn’t have a plan for this kind if dramatic impact in the economy and on ridership. We are working as fast as we can to really address this unprecedented situation.”

TransLink says if emergency funding isn't secured, service cuts would be severe across the system.

Coté says emergency meetings are being held this week to look at what he calls “several unpleasant options.”

“We are talking about really deconstructing our transit system in a way people won’t be able to recognize it a month or two from now,” he said.

"It's a dire situation which will force us to cancel entire routes and significantly reduce service levels on all transit modes, meaning far longer wait times and much more crowding for customers," Desmond said.

Transit has been deemed as an essential service by the province, so the system has remained up and running at a reduced capacity throughout the pandemic.

Coté says he is hopeful senior government will step in.

“If it’s a low priority unfortunately we will have to go through the process of eliminating our transit system here in Metro Vancouver. But if society and the community thinks it’s important we need to be able to show that support to keep a viable system going.”

TransLink has indicated that $200 to $250 million would be able to preserve the service running now and prepare the system to resume normal service when it is safe to do so.