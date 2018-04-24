

CTV Vancouver





An unmarked police cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Vancouver's West End Tuesday morning.

Few details have been confirmed, but a cruiser with front-end damage and a silver Acura with passenger-side damage were towed away from the crash scene at Denman and Alberni streets before sunup.

A restaurant’s fence and patio also appear to have been damaged during the collision.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Police have not responded to a request for comment from CTV News.