Unmarked police cruiser involved in West End crash
Emergency crews respond to a crash between an unmarked police cruiser and a silver Acura in Vancouver's West End. April 24, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 7:56AM PDT
An unmarked police cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Vancouver's West End Tuesday morning.
Few details have been confirmed, but a cruiser with front-end damage and a silver Acura with passenger-side damage were towed away from the crash scene at Denman and Alberni streets before sunup.
A restaurant’s fence and patio also appear to have been damaged during the collision.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Police have not responded to a request for comment from CTV News.