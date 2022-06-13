'Unlicensed, unsafe and unwelcome': Illegal ride-hail operators fined by Richmond RCMP

A crackdown on unlicensed ride-hail operations in Richmond, B.C., has resulted in four drivers being dinged with nearly $1,800 in fines each.

Richmond RCMP said the illegal ride-hail operators were caught through a co-ordinated effort with the province's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The drivers' "entrepreneurial endeavors" were "unlicensed, unsafe and unwelcome," Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a news release.

"Richmond RCMP is committed to promoting public safety on our streets and roadways," Henderson added. "Given the success of this project aimed at unsafe ride-hail operations, the public can expect to see similar targeted enforcement projects in the future."

The drivers were fined for separate offences under the B.C. Passenger Transportation Act, the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, and the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act Regulations.

Each was fined $1,150 for operating a commercial passenger vehicle without a permit, $276 for having the wrong class of driver's licence, and $357 for lacking a certificate of inspection, for a total of $1,783 per person.

All four were also ordered to have their vehicle inspected immediately, according to Richmond RCMP. One vehicle was towed away from the scene.

Authorities asked anyone with information on unlicensed ride-hailing operations in the city to contact the Richmond RCMP detachment or the Ministry of Transportation's Passenger Transportation Branch.