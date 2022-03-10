Unlicensed massage practitioner accused of sexually assaulting clients

Police have announced charges against an unlicensed massage practitioner accused of sexually assaulting two clients last month in East Vancouver.

Authorities said the two women reported being assaulted while receiving treatments at different Happy Feet Massage locations on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6.

The Vancouver Police Department said the owners of the massage parlours were co-operative throughout their investigation, which led to the arrest of 46-year-old Jun Dong Gao days after the alleged assaults.

Two counts of sexual assault have since been approved against Gao, who also goes by the names James and Jim.

The accused has been released on bail under conditions that bar him from practicing "massage, reflexology, acupuncture, or any other service that involves physically touching clients," according to a police news release.

Authorities said the investigation into the alleged assaults is ongoing, and encouraged anyone with information to call the VPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0603.