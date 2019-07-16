

Update: Police say they've finally been able to identify a man who is in critical condition about being found on an Abbotsford walking path over the weekend.

Original story follows:

Police are asking for help identifying a man who is in critical condition after being found on an Abbotsford walking path.

Abbotsford police say the unidentified man was discovered on Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. on the Discovery Trail, between Charlotte Avenue and Maclure Road.

"It appears that he was out for a walk on our local trail system when it is believed he had medical emergency," police said in a news release.

There are no indication drugs or alcohol were present during the emergency.

The man, who police are referring to as "John Doe" was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The man is described as a white male, between 35 and 40 years old and 5'10" with dark short hair, grey-blue eyes, clean cut, appearing physically healthy and wearing a grey t-shirt and shorts with black Rockport shoes.

Police say they've tried to identify him through his fingerprints but have so far not come up with an identity.

If you have any information on the man's identity or the investigation, Abbotsford police are asking for you to contact them at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers.