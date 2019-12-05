VANCOUVER -- Bus and SeaBus workers are voting Thursday on the tentative agreement that prevented what was expected to be a massively disruptive transit strike in Metro Vancouver last week.

The ratification vote on the three-year collective agreement is being held until 8 p.m. at the Aria Convention Centre in Surrey, and Unifor is expected to announce the results the same night.

The union has kept details of the deal hidden from the public, but said in a letter to members that it contains "no concessions and significant improvements to wages, benefits, working conditions and contract language."

"We strongly encourage all members to attend the ratification vote in person to learn more," the bargaining committee said in the letter.

"We thank everyone for their tremendous support during this historic round of collective bargaining."

The committee struck the deal with Coast Mountain Bus Company following a marathon bargaining session on Nov. 27.

Unifor had threatened to launch a full-scale strike if a deal wasn't reached by midnight that night, which TransLink estimated would have resulted in an extra 36,000 vehicles on the road the following day.

The two sides met at least a half dozen times over the course of the day, and eventually extended the midnight deadline by half an hour before finally reaching an agreement.

Metro Vancouver hasn't had to deal with a full bus strike since 2001, when ridership was said to be about half what is it today.