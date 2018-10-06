

CTV Vancouver





Prep work began Saturday at Union Gospel Mission for the charity’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers prepared more than 3,000 meals to serve to those in need on Monday, portioning out some 800 pounds of mashed potatoes, 700 pounds of stuffing, 600 pumpkin pies, and a literal tonne - more than 2,000 pounds - of turkey.

“There’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that goes into this prep work,” said UGM spokesman Jeremy Hunka. “It matters because people are going to come who are going to feel cared for and feel like they are going to have something to celebrate on Thanksgiving that they might not otherwise have.”

Hunka said the annual Thanksgiving meal often serves as a first point of contact with UGM for people in need. Those who come to the event often connect with other services the mission provides, giving the mean a life-changing potential.

That said, even if those in attendance don’t get involved in other programs the charity offers, the event still forms an important part of the fabric of the Downtown Eastside.

“We’ve been doing this for decades,” Hunka said. “People in our community really look forward to it.”