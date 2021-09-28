UNICEF asked to be part of the global rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine

VANCOUVER -

Thanks to years of experience in providing vaccines for almost half of the world’s children every year, UNICEF has been asked to be part of the global rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations. David Morley, president and CEO of UNICEF Canada, spoke to CTV Morning Live about the initiative.

It could be the biggest, most sophisticated ground operation in the history of immunization, so David feels that the group is well suited and experienced for the task of delivering 2 billion doses of the vaccine, from point of production to people in some of the hardest to reach places in the world.

By donating to UNICEF Canada by September 30th, Canadians have the opportunity to make a difference and support the vaccination of millions of people in lower income countries. Also, the Canadian government will match every dollar donated by Canadians by September 30th.

Everyone has felt the impact of the pandemic, but David also points out that children around the world face the increased risk of hunger and disease as their already fragile health and food systems are put under more strain from the pandemic.

To learn more about how you can help, go to these links for UNICEF Canada: