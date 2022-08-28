'Unexpected staffing shortage' blamed for hours-long lines at Vancouver airport Sunday

Travellers reported waiting for hours to get through security at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday amid what the airport described as an "unexpected staffing shortage" among security screeners.

On Twitter, YVR thanked guests for their patience and said it was mobilizing its "guest experience team" to help keep people moving.

"We’re aware that CATSA's contracted security screening provider at YVR is experiencing a significant and unexpected staffing shortage today," the airport said in an emailed statement.

"Passengers continue to be processed through security screening but are experiencing longer than normal wait times at pre-board screening points."

In its own statement, CATSA – the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority – said its contractor, Allied Universal, "is experiencing high absenteeism by screening officers" at YVR.

"We are doing the best we can with the resources available," the agency said. "We ask that passengers be patient, arrive early and be prepared for screening."

A traveller who spoke to CTV News said one of the security workers told her large numbers of workers had called in sick because of a dispute with their employer over compensation. Social media users reported similar reasons for the shortage, though officials have not confirmed reports of a job action.

In its statement, YVR said it has not seen a significant increase in passenger numbers, averaging 67,000 passengers per day this week, with 69,000 estimated on Sunday.

YVR said there were 17 screening lines open throughout the terminal on Sunday, adding that a typical day with Sunday's traffic would see between 20 and 23 lines open.

"This is not the experience we want people to have at YVR and we apologize," the airport said.

"While YVR has not experienced the same level of congestion as other airports in the past weeks, days like today demonstrate the importance of finding a long-term solution."

This security line is completey unacceptable. Here’s a video I took while walking most of it as of 15 minutes ago. Twitter video cuts off after 140secs pic.twitter.com/A5yMzedpfi — Connor McGee (@ConnorMcGe3) August 28, 2022