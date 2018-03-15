

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are asking for the public's help to identify a pedestrian in her 70s who is in critical condition after being struck by a car in South Surrey Wednesday.

Police say a driver in a dark purple Hyundai sedan was making a left turn at the intersection of Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent at around 1:30 p.m. when they hit the woman.

The pedestrian was airlifted to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The woman is described as Caucasian with shoulder-length grey-brown hair which was in a bun wrapped in cloth. Police also say she was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, purple and black shoes and a red watch at the time of the collision.

Officers at the scene placed a yellow tarp over the woman's belongings, including a pair of glasses that could be seen on the road. The vehicle involved in the collision was towed away.

The driver of Hyundai remained at the scene and spoke with police, who haven't said whether charges will be recommended.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Some residents in the area say that street corner and the neighbouring intersection of Martin Drive and North Bluff Road are dangerous for pedestrians even though they both have traffic lights and pedestrian crosswalks.

"There are close calls here all the time…It's scary. There are a lot of elderly people in the area," said Dan Groves, adding that flashing overhead lights could help make the area safer.

Groves and his wife also encouraged pedestrians to wear reflective clothing at night and try to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the road.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith