A fundraiser challenged participants to do what most would consider unthinkable: pull a plane.

Teams of 20 used a rope to pull a Boeing 757 jet along a 20-foot course at the Vancouver International Airport.

The task was part of Orbis Canada's "Plane Pull for Sight," a campaign that raises awareness and money for avoidable blindness.

Organizers say 253 million people are blind or visually impaired, but most don't have to be. Orbis is a global non-profit organization that works to restore vision and prevent vision loss from treatable diseases.

Participants pulled the 65-tonne FedEx aircraft, testing their strength, determination and teamwork skills.

There were also other activities at YVR for participants and their families. Other pulls took place last month in Toronto and Calgary.

Last year, the event raised more than $322,000.