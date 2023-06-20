Ukrainian women's softball team coming to B.C. after fundraising goal reached

After hitting a fundraising home run, a Ukrainian women’s softball team is set to travel to Surrey, B.C., for the Canada Cup, an annual international championship.

The tournament’s organizers first appealed for donations to bring the Ukrainian Women’s Junior National Softball team to Canada for the competition at the end of May.

On Tuesday, the Canada Cup announced it had reached its fundraising target of $60,000 in just over a week, thanks to money from the City of Surrey, several B.C. businesses and more than 500 individual donors.

“We can’t thank the community enough for embracing Team Ukraine with open arms and helping bring them to our tournament. We have been blown away by the generosity of people from across the country,” event chair Greg Timm said in a Tuesday news release.

“These young women have faced tremendous strain during the ongoing war and your financial support allows them to come to Surrey and play the sport they love on an international stage,” he continued.

The 2023 Canada Cup—which organizers said will be the largest in the tournament—and in Canada’s history—runs from July 7 to 16 at Softball City in Surrey. Over 1,500 athletes will compete, including the Canadian national team.

Team Ukraine will arrive in B.C. on July 7, and play its first game on July 10 against local team Delta Heat.

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of the country, despite their best efforts to stick together, many of Team Ukraine’s athletes have relocated to the Czech Republic and Poland, a May news release explained. “Representing their country at the Canada Cup will also allow the team to fully reunite and get back to the sport they love,” it reads.

"Nothing unites people like sports and we are thrilled to be coming to Canada to compete in this world-class tournament,” Team Ukraine U19’s coach Vasyl Kysil said in May.

“We have had to overcome some major obstacles, but we have remained committed to fielding an elite fastpitch team that prides itself in representing our great country,” he continued.

CTV News has reached out to the Canada Cup for comments and will update this story if a response is received.