Ukraine Invasion: A former Vancouverite's harrowing journey fleeing Kyiv

The federal government has promised to prioritize immigration applications from Ukraine to bring people fleeing the country to safety as quickly as possible.

However, those still waiting for their citizenship to be processed say our country is letting them down and they’re running out of time.

Now, a former international student who studied in Vancouver is speaking out after fleeing from Kyiv.

Illya Swan moved to Vancouver in 2012 to study at Langara College.

He decided to move back home to the Kyiv region to be close to his family, but still works for a Canadian company remotely.

He now lives in parliament district, but after he was woken up by two explosions early Thursday morning, he decided he needed to leave.

“We heard two really loud bangs and apparently that was a Russian airplane shot down in Kiev,” said Swan.

The 27-year-old and his girlfriend decided to flee South to his hometown of Bila Tserkva.

However, the pair were quickly met with standstill traffic.

What should have been a 90-minute trip turned into a more than 8-hour-long journey.

“It felt super scary when the air threat sirens started blasting,” Swan told CTV News.

Those stranded on the roadway were faced with an impossible decision.

“Do we try to stay in the car and tough it out and try to leave the city as fast as possible? Or do we still run to, there was this underground crossway,” he explained.

Swan and his girlfiend chose the latter, hiding out with a crowd of strangers in an underground walkway until the sirens stopped.

“Everyone just literally rushed back as fast as they could, because, you know, nobody wanted to hold the line and have their car blocking anyone,” he recounted.

Swan says despite the frightening situation, people were very kind to each other.

During their journey, tanks rolled by and people were visibly panicked, but eventually they made it to his parents’ house.

They’re safe for now, but they don’t really have anywhere else to go.

“Being scared for your relatives, not knowing what's happening, like, we're still lucky to actually have internet,” Swan said.

He even expected them to be without electricity, but the situation in their area seems somewhat stable for now.

Swan has become desensitized to the sirens, but the sounds of the war raging on still have him on edge.

“Is that a tank coming? Is that a missile? Just blazing through the air? Is that with the sound that it makes? Or is it just the car passing by really fast?” he said.

His family plans to stay put for now because his Dad’s priority is taking care of his grandparents, who are in their 90s.

After spending years in Canada, he says he now feels let down by the country he once called home.

“I've been waiting for my citizenship application for the last 16 months, even though it's supposed to take 12. So pretty much, at this point, I'm unable to cross the border,” he told CTV News.

For now, all he can do is hope and wait, knowing he and his family could be in danger once again at any moment.