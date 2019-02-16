

CTV Vancouver





Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell is the subject of a police investigation in London amidst an allegation of sexual assault, according to a British newspaper.

The Daily Telegraph said Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police in London, is investigating a complaint from a woman who was an employee at the Canadian High Commission when Campbell was high commissioner.

The newspaper said in a story published on Friday that the woman alleges she was groped six years ago.

According to the paper, Scotland Yard issued a statement confirming it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault that occurred in 2013 after it was contacted by a 54-year-old woman on Jan. 3.

The statement said the woman alleges she was sexually assaulted at an address in Grosvenor Square and that no arrests have been made as it continues its investigation.

The Daily Telegraph said the woman alleges a "hand went up my backside" as she went up the main staircase at Canada House.

Bill Walker, Campbell's spokesperson, said in a statement, "This complaint was transparently disclosed and became the subject of a full due diligence investigation at the time by the Government of Canada and was found to be without merit."

CTV News was not able to contact the woman quoted by the Daily Telegraph.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said it cannot comment on specific allegations for privacy reasons.

"The government of Canada takes any allegations of sexual assault and harassment extremely seriously," the emailed statement said. "This kind of alleged misconduct in the workplace is absolutely unacceptable."

PR agency Edelman Vancouver has suspended ties with Campbell, who served as a special advisor and part-time consultant for the firm.

In a written statement, it indicated, "In light of recent allegations, Edelman and Mr. Campbell have mutually decided to suspend their consulting agreement until the police investigation in the UK is complete,"

The Metropolitan Police in London could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Campbell was premier of British Columbia from 2001 until 2011. He was appointed high commissioner in 2011 and left the diplomatic post in 2016.

With files from The Canadian Press