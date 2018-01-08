

The Canadian Press





Ride hailing will be the focus today as an all-party committee of the legislature meets in Vancouver.

New Democrat, Green and Liberal MLA's will hear from expert witnesses and debate issues related to bringing services such as Uber to the province.

The hearings continue until Wednesday but Uber spokeswoman Susie Heath says the company will make its presentation this afternoon.

The ride-sharing committee was formed last year and is due to release its report by the middle of next month, while the New Democrat government has said ride-hailing legislation could be ready by the fall.