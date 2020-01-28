VANCOUVER -- Uber announced it has applied for an injunction to stop the City of Surrey from issuing what it calls "illegal tickets" to drivers.

Uber made the announcement Tuesday evening and said in a statement that its services would "remain available" in Surrey.

"Our preference is to work collaboratively with municipalities, and we are doing so across the region," Uber's statement said. "However, Uber must stand up when drivers and riders are being bullied and intimidated, especially when the province has confirmed drivers have the legal right to use Uber’s app, and to earn money driving with the app."

On Monday, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said Uber drivers who continue to pick up in the city could expect to start receiving $500 fines from bylaw officers.

Uber has scheduled a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday to provide further details about its legal action.

This is a developing story and will be updated.