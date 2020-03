VANCOUVER -- At least one B.C. university is moving some of its classes online in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of British Columbia announced Friday that in-person classes with more than 250 people will transition online or to "alternate delivery modes." While that transition is taking place, those classes are suspended immediately.

"Yesterday, the Office of the Provincial Medical Health Officer, BC Centre for Disease Control and Ministry of Health recommended the immediate cancellation or postponement until further notice of all events with more than 250 people in attendance," a statement from the university says.

Events with more than 250 people – whether indoors or outdoors – are also being cancelled.

Smaller classes, however, will continue as normal, the university says. The university is working on a system to give faculty the option to provide instruction remotely, however.

On Thursday, the province announced seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total up to 53. The health ministry also announced it was recommending against all non-essential travel outside of Canada, including to the United States.

Anyone who does travel outside of Canada is being asked to self-isolate for 14 days once they return.