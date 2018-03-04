

The Canadian Press





A man in his 20s has died in Vancouver's second fatal crash of the year.

Police said the 21-year-old lost control of a white Mercedes sedan shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. The man, who lived on the University of British Columbia campus, was heading eastbound on West 16th Avenue at Discovery Street when the vehicle left the roadway.

The car crashed into a tree, and the driver died at the scene.

Police closed West 16th between Trimble and Courtenay streets as they investigated what happened. The smashed sedan could be seen upside down on the side of the road for hours after the crash as crews examined the scene. It was later towed away.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, and ask anyone with more information to contact them at 604-717-3012.